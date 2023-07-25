Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 12, 2015

    Tampa Bay Rays Star Trek Night

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you've never attended one of the Tampa Bay Rays' Star Trek Nights and thought the opportunity had warped by you forever, think again. It'll be Star Trek Night once again on Friday, August 28, when the Rays host the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. Fans can purchase a package that, for $25, includes a Press-Level seat to the game (a $45 value) and a "Live Long and Prosper" foam finger as a special promotional giveaway.

