Talking With DS9 & ENT Guest Star Dennis Christopher

Is that a general strategy you’ve learned over the years?

Being in the business as long as I've been, I've come to terms with the fact that if you're not leading the ship, and it's not just a single portrait, but a panorama of characters and people, I'm very content to be part of the whole. I have to release any personal expectations I have about projects because, in the end, your first allegiance is to the words on the page. The second is to the director and the producers that made this happen. There's a lot of work you do to free yourself from feeling like this is your project, if you know what I mean.

I have to release things when they're finished and go on. There are some episodes of Graves that I haven't had the opportunity to see yet. You just have to keep releasing so you can go onto the next thing. I've learned from episodic television, from my days on Angel, as well, things can change every day on a TV script. You can get pages right before you go on. That changes everything or everything you've made up in your imagination because it's not on the page anymore. You have to be very fluid in TV, whereas film and theater, you know what you're saying. Rehearsal is a little bit more organic. Once you're on the set of an episodic, you move fast, you have to be ready to move fast. You have to be ready to change whatever your conceptions of the character are in a split second, if it calls for that. That's way different than rehearsing a play and different from making a film.

You mentioned Graves, the series you’re in with Nick Nolte. How’s that going?

I really like it a lot. It's fast-paced. It's really funny. It's topical. I had no idea how funny Nick Nolte was. He's a great guy to work with. Some awards, first-class. Everybody is just great. It's packed with great cameos from people that are actors and people that act in politics. We've had Bernie Sanders. We've had John McCain. We've had Giuliani. We've had Barney Frank. I'm sure it's going to be the same way this coming season.