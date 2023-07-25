Talking to TOS & Enterprise Guest Jack Donner

What do you remember about making the episode? Any anecdotes that come to mind?

Yeah. It went along regularly, like a show should. I don't remember anything unusual or specifically poignant about it. Doing that kind of a role is fun, it's unusual. It's hard to explain, actually. However, as an actor, you just get into the character itself. And so you don't trouble yourself with outside factors very much.

The costume, and that severe look that he had, must have really helped you become even more foreign and alien.

Exactly. That's it, you know? You said it even better than I could. It was all of that that contributed to the depth of the job.

Star Trek exploded between when you did it and maybe 10 years later…

It did, and a lot more people probably saw the episode later on than when it first aired. The show, it's a source of pride. It's a source of pleasure. And self-recognition. You know, I was very proud of myself for doing it and, I think, doing it well. And as you say, it's the differences when they layer character that made it interesting.

More than 35 years later, along comes Enterprise. How did that fall into place, and did you know you'd be in more than one episode?

Oh, boy, that was good. Well, you know, like I say, I love to work. That's why I'm still trying to do it. I just love working. And so whatever job I'm doing, it becomes the entire focus of my attention and my being. Because work, to me, is not just a job. It's a fulfillment. It's a purpose. And it's a means and an end in itself. I’m pretty sure I auditioned for Enterprise. I’m not sure if they knew I’d done The Original Series. And I don’t think when I got that I was aware I’d end up doing a second one.

What do you remember about shooting your episodes, which were “Home” and “Kir'Shara”?

I'd say that it was a regular tone, so far as shooting it. So there was nothing outstanding about it. It's, "OK, next thing." It was a good group of people, led by Scott (Bakula). You get to know your colleagues a little bit and the experience really has to do with the character you're playing, and the characters they are playing. And it's the interaction that's important. But there was nothing, "Oh my God!" extraordinary about it. Now, to other people, actors are mythical characters, I guess. But to us, it's work.