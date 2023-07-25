Taking Measure of "The Measure of a Man"

One of Star Trek: The Next Generation's most memorable and most dramatic episodes, “The Measure of a Man,” premiered on February 13, 1989. Thirty years on, the hour holds up well, as its story -- Picard arguing that Data is a sentient being with the accompanying freedoms and rights -- remains as timely as ever. The ninth episode of TNG's second season, it was scripted by Melinda M. Snodgrass and directed by Robert Scheerer.

Let’s touch on some anecdotes and additional facts about "The Measure of a Man":

The Daystrom Connection