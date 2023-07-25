Takei Set to Co-Star in Pacific Overtures

Pacific Overtures follows Commodore Matthew Perry as he sails to Japan in 1853 on a U.S mission to open up trade relations at any cost. The musical tells the tale of a samurai and a fisherman caught up in the Westernization of the East. Pacific Overtures, which first premiered on Broadway in 1976 (and was directed by Hal Prince), continues Doyle’s exploration of Sondheim’s work, as he previously directed the legendary composer’s Sweeney Todd and Company on Broadway, as well as Passion at Classic Stage Company.

Go to www.classicstage.org for additional information about Classic Stage Company. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Takei’s participation in Pacific Overtures. Meanwhile, Takei’s latest project, the animated family film Kubo and the Two Strings, is set to open on August 19. Takei is part of a voice cast that also includes Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew McConaughey and Art Parkinson (Kubo).