Published Aug 12, 2016
Takei Set to Co-Star in Pacific Overtures
George Takei, who made his Broadway debut in Allegiance and was most recently seen in White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, will return to the New York stage in April 2017, when he plays Reciter in Classic Stage Company’s production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Pacific Overtures. John Doyle, a Tony Award winner and 2016 Tony nominee, will direct.
Pacific Overtures follows Commodore Matthew Perry as he sails to Japan in 1853 on a U.S mission to open up trade relations at any cost. The musical tells the tale of a samurai and a fisherman caught up in the Westernization of the East. Pacific Overtures, which first premiered on Broadway in 1976 (and was directed by Hal Prince), continues Doyle’s exploration of Sondheim’s work, as he previously directed the legendary composer’s Sweeney Todd and Company on Broadway, as well as Passion at Classic Stage Company.
Meanwhile, Takei's latest project, the animated family film Kubo and the Two Strings, is set to open on August 19. Takei is part of a voice cast that also includes Charlize Theron, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew McConaughey and Art Parkinson (Kubo).