Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Mar 30, 2016

    Takei Set For Destination Star Trek Europe

    Takei Set For Destination Star Trek Europe

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Oh my, George Takei has just been confirmed as the latest addition to the guest list for this fall's Destination Star Trek Europe event. Takei -- Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series, in the six TOS features, on The Animated Series and on Voyager

    -- joins a roster that already includes William Shatner, Marina Sirtis, Walter Koenig, Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, Armin Shimerman, Martha Hackett, Robert Duncan McNeill, Eric Pierpoint, Eddie Paskey, Nicole de Boer, Wil Wheaton and Christopher Lloyd. Takei and all of the celebrities will be available for talks, autographs and photo ops. In addition to the Trek celebrities, fans will enjoy a wide range of activities including the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek’s impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary.Tickets are now available at www.DestinationStarTrek.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about further guest announcement and event details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top