Takei Set For Destination Star Trek Europe

Oh my, George Takei has just been confirmed as the latest addition to the guest list for this fall's Destination Star Trek Europe event. Takei -- Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series, in the six TOS features, on The Animated Series and on Voyager

-- joins a roster that already includes William Shatner, Marina Sirtis, Walter Koenig, Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, Armin Shimerman, Martha Hackett, Robert Duncan McNeill, Eric Pierpoint, Eddie Paskey, Nicole de Boer, Wil Wheaton and Christopher Lloyd. Takei and all of the celebrities will be available for talks, autographs and photo ops. In addition to the Trek celebrities, fans will enjoy a wide range of activities including the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek’s impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary.Tickets are now available at www.DestinationStarTrek.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about further guest announcement and event details.