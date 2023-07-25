Takei on Tyson's StarTalk

Other guests set to appear during the early weeks of StarTalk, which is an extension of Tyson's popular podcast of the same name, are Charles Bolden, Richard Dawkins, President Jimmy Carter, Chris Hadfield, Ariana Huffington, Biz Stone, Norman Lear and Christopher Nolan. The plan is for Tyson to conduct a one-on-one interview with each week's guest, and then to invite a comedian co-host and influencers in media, science and pop culture to join him in front of a studio audience at the American Museum of Natural History’s Rose Center for Earth and Space in Manhattan to further explore the week's theme.