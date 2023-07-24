Take Your Star Trek Adventures Online

Most of us are living through a strange, new world right now by spending a lot more time at home. Many aspects of our lives are changing, including how people play tabletop RPGs.

Star Trek Adventures groups keep their missions engaged through the use of several different platforms available right now. Some of them are free, some of them require a fee but all of them offer a chance to break away from real life drama and jump into an optimistic future for a while. We’ve brought together a list of website and app options to help GMs set up an online game, and some tips on how to run a game online as well.