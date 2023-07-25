Published Nov 20, 2012
Take Your Data To Go With New Star Trek MIMOBOTS
Even a Luddite would want these… Too cute for words and as practical, powerful and Trek-packed as possible, they’re Star Trek MIMOBOTS from Mimoco, creator of the MIMOBOT line of designer USB flash drives and MIMOMICRO card readers. The Star Trek X MIMOBOT Series includes the Captain Kirk MIMOBOT, Spock MIMOBOT, Data MIMOBOT and Captain Picard MIMOBOT. Each MIMOBOTS is available with up to 64GB of data storage and comes pre-loaded with bonus content that includes Trek-themed MimoByte sound software (with iconic sounds and voices/dialogue), desktop icons, wallpapers and avatars, as well as a trove of additional Trek content that includes comic books and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.
“Star Trek is one of the greatest science-fiction sagas of all time, and we’re honored to add this revered property to our proud list of MIMOBOT characters.” says Scott Seraydarian, director of media at Mimoco. “We’re equally excited by the amazing array of bonus preloaded content that wholly enriches the product line and is sure to delight fans of all ages. Star Trek X MIMOBOT… Engage!
The Star Trek X MIMOBOT Series is available now at www.mimoco.com and also at specialty outposts across the galaxy, especially here on Earth. Each Star Trek X MIMOBOT is priced from $19.99 to $69.99 depending on GB capacity.
