Take a Ride in The Jupiter 8

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Direct from StarTrek.com, and in color, we bring you the Jupiter 8, brought to you by “Name the Winner,” premiering live from City Arena, tonight at 7PM Eastern.

And just what is the Jupiter 8, you ask?

Well, it’s the automobile with a performance that’s unexcelled in its field. Keep reading and you’ll see why you absolutely must have one… a real citizen would, or he’d die trying.

In Star Trek: The Original Series, the Jupiter 8, of course, was the futuristic car featured in the episode “Bread and Circuses.” If you recall, it was first seen on the main viewing screen in the teaser when Uhura intercepted a black and white television signal showing news footage from the planet 892-IV.