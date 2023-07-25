Take A Look At "McCoys Bones" From Iron Gut

The latest entry in Iron Gut Publishing’s official Star Trek fine art collection is out now, and it’s another winner created by British artist Dave Merrell. “McCoys Bones” represents the final piece in a trilogy, as it was preceded by thematically similar pieces depicting Kirk and Spock. The main image of McCoy resembles an X-ray, revealing, quite literally, “McCoys Bones.” Also, as Merrell has done with each of the pieces, “McCoys Bones” includes words, phrases and images in the background that he believes define the true fabric of the character.