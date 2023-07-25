Syfy UK To Air TNG in HD

Star Trek fans in the United Kingdom will soon be able to immerse themselves in the Star Trek television universe, as Syfy has acquired the U.K. rights to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager, with TNG in HD. It will all begin on 7 p.m on November 5, when Syfy becomes the first channel to bring U.K. fans episodes of TNG that have been re-mastered from the original film elements to Native HD standards.“We know our viewers love the Star Trek franchise, so in the year that TNG celebrates its 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to be the first channel to bring the series to U.K. fans in stunning high definition,” said Adam Collings, Syfy UK’s channel director.

