Summer of Trek Sweepstakes Underway

Eaglemoss, to mark the launch of their 100th vessel in The Official Star Trek Starships Collection, has revealed a “Summer of Trek” Sweepstakes. Co-sponsored by IDW, which publishes the Star Trek comics, the sweeps kicks off a summer of celebrations that coincide with Eaglemoss launch events at both Comic-Con International in San Diego and Star Trek Las Vegas. Fan attention will be focused on:The Official Star Trek Starships Collection, soon to welcome the 100th officially authorized vessel into the line with the debut of... the Daedalus-class U.S.S. HorizonThe Official Star Trek Graphic Novels Collection, produced in partnership with IDW and spanning more than 50 years of Star Trek comics history in impressive hardback editionsThe Official Star Trek Starships XL Collection, a brand-new collection of mega-sized starships that starts with the storied U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Each collection is available by subscription as well as in leading comic shops and pop culture specialty stores.Plus, now through August 10th, fans who enter online at www.GetYourTrekOn.com can win one of more than 500 prizes, including 10 (ten) Grand Prizes of a full subscription to the Official Star Trek Starships Collection from Eaglemoss.Twenty-five (25) First Prize winners will receive a bundle of five starships from the collection, while fifty (50) Second Prize winners will get the first three volumes of the Official Star Trek Graphic Novels Collection. Additional prizes include digital copies of the first issue of IDW’s new series, Star Trek: Boldly Go, digital trade editions of IDW’s Starfleet Academy, and $10 Eaglemoss Shop online gift cards.For official rules and to enter, go to www.GetYourTrekOn.com. A name and valid e-mail address are all that’s needed to enter. No purchase is necessary.

