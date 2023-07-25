Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 9, 2016

    Summer Event 2016 -- Lohlunat Festival

    By Star Trek Online

    Grab your powerboards and your floaters, because the Lohlunat Festival is coming back to Risa!All the fun is back – dance parties, sand castle building, horga'hn hunts, powerboard racing and floater challenge courses – with new rewards (Tropical Caracals, TOS-themed bathing suits and a tropical Tribble) and more. Please remember that swimsuits and shirts covered in horga'hns and dancing girls do not fall under the uniform code for members of the various exploratory and military services, and thus such items are non-regulation for mission duty.










