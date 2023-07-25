Sulu, Excelsior Back in Action

Oh my! The U.S.S. Excelsior is back... with fan favorite, Captain Hikaru Sulu.

This March, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 29 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Excelsior (Repaint).

The U.S.S. Excelsior has a long and distinguished service history in the Federation. However, it is probably best known as the ship of classic series helmsman Hikaru Sulu when he was promoted to captain as seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Originally released in Wave 2, the U.S.S. Excelsior is a midsized Federation Ship that boasts a 3 Primary Weapon Value with 1 Agility, 5 Hull and 4 Shields. Three Crew, one Weapon and one Tech Upgrade slot means that the U.S.S. Excelsior can take a beating and still get the job done. There is also plenty of room to load up crew, weapons and tech. The U.S.S. Excelsior’s special ability allows you to perform a [Scan] Action as a free Action if there are no enemy ships within Range 1 after you move.