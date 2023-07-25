Published Feb 18, 2017
Sulu, Excelsior Back in Action
Oh my! The U.S.S. Excelsior is back... with fan favorite, Captain Hikaru Sulu.
This March, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 29 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Excelsior (Repaint).
The U.S.S. Excelsior has a long and distinguished service history in the Federation. However, it is probably best known as the ship of classic series helmsman Hikaru Sulu when he was promoted to captain as seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.
Originally released in Wave 2, the U.S.S. Excelsior is a midsized Federation Ship that boasts a 3 Primary Weapon Value with 1 Agility, 5 Hull and 4 Shields. Three Crew, one Weapon and one Tech Upgrade slot means that the U.S.S. Excelsior can take a beating and still get the job done. There is also plenty of room to load up crew, weapons and tech. The U.S.S. Excelsior’s special ability allows you to perform a [Scan] Action as a free Action if there are no enemy ships within Range 1 after you move.
One of the best upgrades you will find in this pack is Dmitri Valtane. If your ship has a [Scan] Token beside it when you attack, you may re-roll up to 2 of your attack dice. Dmitri Valtane works beautifully with the U.S.S. Excelsior’s special ability, helping to ensure you can spend that free Scan to re-roll your attack dice.
Another strong but sometimes overlooked upgrade is Lojur. When your ship fires a Weapon Upgrade that requires you to disable it, you may disable Lojur instead of that Weapon Upgrade. When using standard Torpedoes or other Secondary Weapons that require a disable, Lojur allows you to use that weapon two rounds in a row for only 2 SP.
Last but not least, sometimes you just need to be able to leave and get the heck out of dodge in a hurry. Transwarp Drive allows you to do just that. During the Activation Phase, if your Maneuver Dial reveals a 4 Forward or 5 Forward Maneuver, you may instead use a 6 Forward Maneuver.
Don’t miss the opportunity to get your hands on the U.S.S. Excelsior Expansion Pack (Repaint), available this March. Make sure to let your friendly local game store know you want to pre-order this ship. Even if you already own the U.S.S. Excelsior, you are going to want to purchase the new repaint both for the dynamic new paint job as well as the ability to field a solid starship that can hold its own in any situation.
Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more First Looks and previews, coming soon.