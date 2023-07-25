Sulu And Science Officer 0718 Return To Action In New G.E. Commercial

Sulu and Science Officer 0718 are back in action. That's to say that John Cho and Joseph Gatt reprise their respective Star Trek Into Darkness roles in an action-packed 30-second televison commercial for General Electric. The spot -- in which Sulu and Science Officer 0718 race the clock to find a power source for the Enterprise -- is part of G.E.'s ongoing "Brilliant Machines" campaign.

Titled "Brilliant Enterprise," it was filmed in New York City by director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) and is now running nationally.

Check it out now: