Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 27, 2013

    Stylish Starfleet Polos Available Now From Mighty Fine

    Stylish Starfleet Polos Available Now From Mighty Fine

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans eager to flaunt both their fandom and fashion sense need look no further than Mighty Fine. The folks there may be best known for their awesome tee-shirts, but they’ve just introduced a trio of Starfleet polo shirts for men that come, of course, in gold, red and blue, and which feature the Starfleet insignia. The shirts are made of 100% embroidered cotton and available in sizes from small to XXXL.

    The Starfleet polo shirts from Mighty Fine cost $28 each. Click HERE to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top