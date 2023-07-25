Stylish Starfleet Polos Available Now From Mighty Fine

Star Trek fans eager to flaunt both their fandom and fashion sense need look no further than Mighty Fine. The folks there may be best known for their awesome tee-shirts, but they’ve just introduced a trio of Starfleet polo shirts for men that come, of course, in gold, red and blue, and which feature the Starfleet insignia. The shirts are made of 100% embroidered cotton and available in sizes from small to XXXL.