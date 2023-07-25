Published Mar 18, 2016
Strategist Secondary Specialization
Star Trek Online Season 11.5 gives Captains access to our new Strategist Secondary Specialization. Skilled Strategists are masters of planning military action, issuing orders to anticipate and match the ever-changing flow of battle. The Strategist Specialization embraces this fluidity, offering a selection of abilities which can shift between offensive and defensive effects at will. This specialization is Space-based, and passively increases your ship’s maximum Shield Capacity.
- Threatening Stance On: Gain 5% of Incoming Hull Healing as Temporary Hull. This stacks up to 10 times.
- Threatening Stance Off: Gain 1% Critical hit Chance when healed. Further healing refreshes this effect.
Show of Force
- Threatening Stance On: Increase Incoming Healing by 10%.
- Threatening Stance Off: Gain 2% Critical Hit Severity for each foe you hit with energy weapons. This stacks up to 5 times.
Attrition Warfare
- Threatening Stance On: Reduce your Bridge Officer Recharge times by 1% when healed.
- Threatening Stance Off: Increase shield and hull regeneration rates.
Additional abilities can be unlocked, as well as additional ranks of some of the above.As a Secondary Specialization, Captains can purchase 15 new abilities to improve their offensive and defensive potential. Unlocking all 15 abilities gives access to the new Starship Trait “Unconventional Tactics,” which allows Captains to deal more damage while Brace for Impact is active.The Strategist Secondary Specialization will land with the launch of Season 11.5, scheduled for release in the near future!** All of the above details, especially those listed for Abilities, are subject to change prior to launch.Jonathan “CrypticRock” SteadySystems DesignerStar Trek OnlineFor more Star Trek Online news including our upcoming Season 11.5, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.