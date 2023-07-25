Additional abilities can be unlocked, as well as additional ranks of some of the above.As a Secondary Specialization, Captains can purchase 15 new abilities to improve their offensive and defensive potential. Unlocking all 15 abilities gives access to the new Starship Trait “Unconventional Tactics,” which allows Captains to deal more damage while Brace for Impact is active.The Strategist Secondary Specialization will land with the launch of Season 11.5, scheduled for release in the near future!** All of the above details, especially those listed for Abilities, are subject to change prior to launch.Jonathan “CrypticRock” SteadySystems DesignerStar Trek OnlineFor more Star Trek Online news including our upcoming Season 11.5, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.