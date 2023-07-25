STO's Crystalline Entity Event Returns!

Our special Crystalline Entity event is now live!

For the next three weeks, from now until Thursday, October 17, 2013, around 10AM PDT*, max-level Federation, Klingon, and Romulan Republic players can queue up for our 10-captain “Crystalline Cataclysm” event to defeat the Crystalline Entity and earn one Crystal Shard every 20 hours. After collecting 14 of them, players can complete a new Event Reputation project to be rewarded with 50,000 Dilithium Ore, 500 Fleet Marks, 250 Marks of their choice (Fleet, Omega, Romulan or Nukara), and a very rare Duty Officer.

BONUS! Once the new, main reputation project is complete, a brand-new bonus 1-Shard project will become available to slot. Completing this will earn players 2,000 Dilithium Ore, 50 Fleet Marks and 35 Marks of their choice (Fleet, Omega, Romulan or Nukara).

To participate and earn Crystal Shards, queue up for either the Normal or Elite version of the event – a successful completion of either will award you with one Shard, in addition to the normal rewards.

Already have the past Crystalline Entity reputation project in progress? You will have the opportunity to finish or cancel it**. Once one of these actions is taken, the new reputation project will become available for you to slot.

Lastly, stay on alert, Captains! Recent intelligence reports reveal that there are a few new tactics the Entity and its allies are using during this event to thwart your attempts of destroying them.

Gather your friends for this epic event and we'll see you in-game!

* As our weekly maintenances typically occur on Thursday mornings, please plan your daily special event runs and subsequent cooldowns accordingly.

** Any existing contributions will be lost if you cancel the project.