STO Junior Officer Appreciation Weekend

To those Star Trek Online junior officers who work tirelessly in cramped Jefferies Tubes, perish namelessly on away missions, or provide the endless streams of reports and analysis necessary for a starship to function – this weekend is dedicated to you!

For this special weekend event, running from around 10am PDT Friday April 27 through around 10am PDT Monday April 30, the following will be available:

Speak with your duty officer contact in the academies – Lieutenant Ferra for Starfleet officers, and Lieutenant S’stas for KDF officers – to receive up to a 50% bonus to all duty officer assignment Commendation Experience Points (CXP) for the weekend. You need only speak to him once to have the bonus for the remainder of the event. The bonus varies slightly depending on the duration of the assignment.

Receive a FREE* special Purple quality duty officer with a unique active roster power by speaking with your duty officer contact. For Starfleet officers, this is a new engineering Exocomp duty officer; for KDF officers, it is a Reman duty officer. *This this not available if you already claimed it the last time we ran the event

Duty officer packs** opened during the event will each have a FREE additional Green quality or better duty officer inside. This only applies to C-Store purchased packs, not to ones awarded during rank-up, from recruitment assignments nor Lock Boxes. Also, it applies only to packs opened during the event, even if they are purchased prior to the event. **The packs included in this offer are: Gamma Quadrant Duty Officer Cadre, Klingon Empire Duty Officer Pack and Federation Duty Officer Pack.

Remember, additional reserve roster duty officer slots (in increments of 25 and 100) are available from the C-Store, for up to a maximum of 400 reserve roster spaces.

Have fun, and try not to send too many duty officers to Sickbay!