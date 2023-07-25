STO Guest Blog: Warbird Singularity Powers

This power releases a massive blast of Plasma energy from the Warbird that deals some initial Plasma damage as well as a large amount of Plasma damage over time to enemies within 5 kilometers. This power’s damage is enhanced by the Particle Generator skill. This power’s initial damage and periodic damage is increased with Singularity energy level.

Plasma Shockwave is a large radius blast which deals a small amount of initial damage and a very large amount of Plasma damage over time. This power’s radius and damage makes it excellent for clearing out pesky fighters and shuttles as well as dealing a respectable amount of damage to larger enemies.Quantum Absorption

Singularity: +Temporary Hit Points, +Shield Heal, +Shield Heal Over TimeAvailability: Tier 2+ Warbirds