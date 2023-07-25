STO Guest Blog: The Fleet Advancement System

What’s the catch?Fleet projects require contributions from all fleet members to fill – this is the part where fleets must pull together. Our own fleet, SSOG, ran into a little trouble with members not being able to contribute early on because the contributions, especially in a large fleet like ours, tend to fill up very quickly and most are on long timers.This problem of course is temporary as the total amount of resources needed beyond Tier 1 is staggering! With more resources required, more room for everyone's contributions. Dang had this to say about it:"We immediately discovered that when we completed Starbase Tier 1, the projects began to require a more substantial amount of contributions. This allowed more members to contribute to the projects. Though at the very beginning this caused a lot of (frustrated) people to complain and even quit (the fleet).”The reason for the frustration was over Fleet Credits. Fleet Credits are what individual players earn when contributing to Fleet Projects and Fleet Actions. The more you contribute, the more Fleet Credits you earn. The more Fleet Credits you earn, the more Fleet Items you can purchase. Remember, Fleet items are generally better than whatever you can find in game at the moment (items that are not purchasable).It takes some planning!This is a big part of the fleet system. It’s not just about the high-flying battles and the edge of your seat mission play. This is where you and your Fleet Officers really earn their pay. If your fleets’ Officers don't have their priorities in order, it could be a very long time before the right Starbase resources become available. Poor planning can result in Fleet Stores being wiped clean. Your fleet members will then have to wait 20+ hours while a provisioning mission counts down! Now, why would you want to make them wait?!So how do you avoid the pitchforks and torches? Again, we consulted @2ID-Dang for his advice.

Fleet leaders can select up to 3 standard projects at one time. These projects give a majority of the XP needed to open up new tiers, typically 1000 XP in whatever tier per project. As far as we can tell, most of these projects take 20 hours to complete once the contributions are filled. Once a tier is complete in a branch, it will unlock a special construction project for that branch."Completing a tier in a branch will unlock a special construction project. Once the project timer begins on that project, the standard projects for that tier will become unavailable. It would be good practice to focus most of your efforts on a single branch until the special construction project for that branch unlocks, then focus most of your efforts on another branch."This way you avoid having special construction projects waiting in queue while another special construction project is still waiting to be completed. Plus, since the standard projects for that particular branch is unavailable, you can only work on the standard projects for the other two branches. This will streamline your progress, especially in the earlier tiers when project timers are still relatively short.”Fleet leaders can also select other special projects for fleet members to contribute in. These projects have generally shorter timers (approximately 30 min) and generate very little XP. However they are intended to be a continuous source of Fleet Credits for fleet members.This gives members a chance to contribute to these special projects and get the fleet credits they want or need.