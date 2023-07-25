Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Sep 8, 2012

    STO Guest Blog: Starbase Featured Project

    By Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff
    Star Trek


    Upon completion of this special project, your starbase’s interior decoration will be improved. Klingons will hang banners and upgrade the transporter area, while members of Starfleet will acquire panels depicting the history of the Enterprise. This special project is now avaible and will be until around 10AM PDT on September 20, 2012.

    Keep checking back to see what’s next on the special project list! We hope you are enjoying Season 6: Under Siege and we’ll see you in-game.Scott “Goatshark” ShicoffLead Content DesignerStar Trek Online

