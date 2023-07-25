STO Guest Blog: Solanae Dyson Sphere Adventure Zone

Recorder on. Subcommander Kaol, joint command logistics and deployment.

The Solanae Dyson Sphere is massive, but the reality of it doesn’t set in until you actually go there and you look up, see the star, and the space and the ceiling beyond. It makes one feel . . . insignificant.

Between the Voth and the sphere’s unknown technologies, our operation here is under constant threat. The Republic and its allies may control the Iconian gateway that leads here, but the battles have left us barely able to supply our missions to the sphere. We simply don’t have enough personnel, enough ships.

Every day, it seems like something in the sphere conspires to destroy us.

It’s exhilarating. It is, as the humans say, an adventure.