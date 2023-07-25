STO Guest Blog: PvP Boot Camp

You queue up for the arena. A few minutes pass. Pop! The game is on: Fed vs. KDF at Cracked Planetoid. Your stomach flutters just a bit. It’s your first PvP match ever. You’ve heard people say it’s different than PvE, but how different can it really be, right? Two teams try to kill one another—just like PvE—no problem. Map transfer complete.
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
PvP Boot Camp
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
STO
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
STO
PvP Boot Camp
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
Boot Camp
PvP Boot Camp
Boot Camp
PvP Boot Camp
Boot Camp
PvP Boot Camp
PvP Boot Camp
PvP Boot Camp