STO Guest Blog: Newest Starbase Featured Project

From time to time, special projects will become available for fleets. With these special projects you can unlock new features to give your starbase more crew, more customization and more recognizable features from Star Trek! Be quick, though – when a special project becomes available, it will only be available for a limited time. You must start the project before the end of the feature. Once you’ve started the project, though, you can keep working on it until it’s finished, even if the special event ends – but remember, you can only work on one special project at a time, so you’ll want to finish quickly to make sure that you can work on the next special feature!
Our next special feature is “Where Decisions Are Made.” When discussing important matters with delegations and representatives visiting your Fleet Starbase, the location where the talks take place is vital to the success of the meeting. Klingons enjoy discussing topics over a round of Bloodwine in the Hunting Bar, while members of the Federation prefer a more formal conference room. Upon completion of this special project, your starbase’s interior structure will be improved. Klingons will see improvements in the fireplace section of the bar, while the conference room will be enhanced for members of the Federation. This special project will be available now until around 10AM PDT on October 18, 2012.
Keep checking back to see what’s next on the special project list! We hope you are enjoying Season 6: Under Siege, and we’ll see you in-game.Scott “Goatshark” ShicoffLead Content DesignerStar Trek Online