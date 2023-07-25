STO Guest Blog: Newest Starbase Featured Project

Our next special feature is “Where Decisions Are Made.” When discussing important matters with delegations and representatives visiting your Fleet Starbase, the location where the talks take place is vital to the success of the meeting. Klingons enjoy discussing topics over a round of Bloodwine in the Hunting Bar, while members of the Federation prefer a more formal conference room. Upon completion of this special project, your starbase’s interior structure will be improved. Klingons will see improvements in the fireplace section of the bar, while the conference room will be enhanced for members of the Federation. This special project will be available now until around 10AM PDT on October 18, 2012.

Keep checking back to see what’s next on the special project list! We hope you are enjoying Season 6: Under Siege, and we’ll see you in-game.Scott “Goatshark” ShicoffLead Content DesignerStar Trek Online