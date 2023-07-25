STO Guest Blog: Multi-Mission Science Vessels

It’s finally here. Straight from the pages of the “Destiny” trilogy of Star Trek novels, originally designed by Mark Rademaker, Cryptic Studios and the Star Trek Online team are proud to finally bring you the Multi-Mission Science Vessels: Vesta line.
For those of you who have been following the progress of the Vesta, this line of ships has been a long time in the making. Our ship artists, Jeff Miller and Adam Gibson, have worked for some time to capture every detail originally envisioned by Mark Rademaker, and we think you will be very pleased with its appearance. But the ship model is not the only detail we wanted to get right. The “Destiny” novels focus on the U.S.S. Aventine commanded by Captain Ezri Dax, a ship that was was key in defeating the Borg in the novel series. Simply put, this ship has a pedigree and we wanted to make sure we accurately represented its rich history and lore in as much detail as possible.
Designing the Vesta’s capabilities was a bit of a challenge. We spent a lot of time researching its specs and reviewing the novels. It was important to us that fans of the “Destiny” novels felt like they were commanding a Vesta class starship. But let’s face it; the Vesta is a technological marvel with every factory option known to Starfleet. It even has Intrepid-style landing gear! In game terms, the ship is a little over-powered. So the challenge was to bring to life as much detail as possible without breaking the game.
We first needed to decide what kind of ship the Vesta was. It’s big like a cruiser, it has cannons like an escort, it has a hangar bay stocked with a fleet of Runabouts like a light carrier, and it has advanced sensors and technology like a science vessel. We settled on it being a Science Vessel, but we decided to make a new class of science vessel. The novels classify the ship as a Multi-Mission Explorer, so we decided to call the entire line Multi-Mission Science Vessels.
Next, we took a close look at its technology. First and foremost, it had Slipstream Drive. That’s not uncommon in Star Trek Online, so we wanted to make sure the Vesta’s Slipstream was special. Next, it had several key pieces of technology that we wanted to put in the player's hands: a Multidimensional Wave-Function Analysis Module, a Quantum Field Focus Controller, a Chroniton Integrator, and a Sympathetic Fermion Transceiver. The Multidimensional Wave-Function Analysis Module could be used to create a Multidimensional Graviton Shield to protect the ship from the powerful gravimetric forces of a wormhole’s event horizon. There was some definite game potential in that. The Quantum Field Focus Controller was key in the Vesta’s Slipstream Drive, but could also focus power to the main deflector to fire a massive, sustained phaser beam or a powerful shield bubble – the later could even crush a ship. That one practically designed itself. The Chroniton Integrator could take sensor readings several seconds into the future, a key piece of technology for maintaining the ship’s Slipstream Drive. That would become the key to designing a better Slipstream Drive for the Vesta.
Then there was the Sympathetic Fermion Transceiver. Not much was said about this piece of technology except it “impressed” Geordi La Forge in more ways than one. For those who have read the novels, you know what I am taking about. So this last piece of technology seemed important, but there was not much to go on other than the name. Fermions are subatomic particles. Sympathetic, in physics terms, refers to a body vibrating or resonating as a result of similar vibrations from another body. And a transceiver is simply a transmitter and receiver. That was going to be a challenge to design and try to remain true to both the novels and the game.
So that’s where we started. We soon realized there was just too much to put in one ship. So, like the Odyssey Class, we made three: the Multi-Mission Surveillance Explorer: Vesta Class (a science model), Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Explorer: Aventine Class (a tactical model); and the Multi-Mission Strategic Explorer: Rademaker Class (an engineering model). Each ship in this line has a slightly different console slot configuration, a different power level bonus, and a unique costume. Each also has one unique Console Module item that can only be used on these three ships. The three consoles are part of a set and provide a two and three-piece set bonus when equipped on the same ship. The costumes are unique to each ship, but if you own more than one, you will unlock the appropriate costume parts to use on the others that you own.
So, in the end, we believe we truly represented the Vesta as it was intended. Fans of the novel series will recognize a lot of attention to detail in its design and fans of Star Trek Online will appreciate its capabilities. Now for the details you’ve been waiting for:
Multi-Mission Science Vessels:
The most technologically advanced line of starships in the fleet, the Multi-Mission Science Vessels come with a myriad of new technologies. Originally designed as a testbed ship for the experimental Quantum Slipstream Drive, Vesta type ships have been successful in combats against the Borg. One of the initial Vesta class ships, the U.S.S. Aventine, is commanded by Captain Ezri Dax.
Multi-Mission Science Vessels come standard with a Mark XII Auxiliary Dual Heavy Phaser Cannon. This cannon is designed to utilize Auxiliary power instead of Weapon power. The vessels also feature Sensor Analysis, Subsystem Targeting, a hangar bay stocked with a wing of Danube Runabouts hangar pets (other carrier pets may also be slotted), and is the only Science Vessel that can equip dual or dual heavy cannons. They also feature Universal Lieutenant Commander and Universal Ensign Bridge Officer Stations that can by operated by any Bridge Officer class.
Base Stats (for all Multi-Mission Science Vessels):
Rank Required: Vice Admiral
Hull Strength: 27,800
Shield Modifier: 1.35
Crew: 750
Weapons: 3 Fore, 3 Aft
Device Slots: 3
Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Engineering, 1 Commander Science, 1 Ensign Universal, 1 Lieutenant Commander Universal
Base Turn Rate: 13 degrees per second
Impulse Modifier: 0.16
Sensor Analysis
Subsystem Targeting
Can Equip Cannons
Aux Phaser Dual Heavy Cannons Mk XII [Acc] [Dmg]x2
1 Hangar Bay - with 1 wing of Danube Runabouts
Multi-Mission Surveillance Explorer: Vesta Class
The Multi-Mission Surveillance Explorer comes with the Vesta Class ship Costume. Acquiring other Multi-Mission Science Vessels will unlock additional costume options for your ship.
Specific Class Stats (in addition to the base stats listed above)
+15 Power to Auxiliary Systems
Console Modifications: 3 Tactical, 2 Engineering, 5 Science
Console - Universal - Sympathetic Fermion Transceiver
Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Explorer: Aventine Class
The Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Explorer comes with the Aventine Class ship Costume. Acquiring other Multi-Mission Science Vessels will unlock additional costume options for your ship.
Note: Unlocking the Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Explorer: Aventine Class unlocks this ship for every Federation Vice Admiral character on an account.
Specific Class Stats (in addition to the base stats listed above)
+10 Power to Auxiliary Systems, +5 Power to Weapon Systems
Console Modifications: 4 Tactical, 2 Engineering, 4 Science
Console - Universal - Quantum Field Focus Controller
Multi-Mission Strategic Explorer: Rademaker Class
The Multi-Mission Strategic Explorer comes with the Rademaker Class ship Costume. Acquiring other Multi-Mission Science Vessels will unlock additional costume options for your ship.
Note: Unlocking the Multi-Mission Strategic Explorer: Rademaker Class unlocks this ship for every Federation Vice Admiral character on an account.
Specific Class Stats (in addition to the base stats listed above)
+10 Power to Auxiliary Systems, +5 Power to Shield Systems
Console Modifications: 3 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 4 Science
Console - Universal - Multidimensional Wave-Function Analysis Module
Console Set
The Multidimensional Wave-Function Analysis Module, Quantum Field Focus Controller, and Sympathetic Fermion Transceiver may be equipped on any Multi-Mission Science Vessel. They are each part of the Experimental Systems set.
The two-piece set bonus grants you Chroniton Integrated Quantum Slip Steam. When this set bonus is active it will upgrade your standard Quantum Slipstream. Chroniton Integrated Quantum Slip Steam is the fastest Slipstream Drive in the Federation and offers a 4X Slipstream turn rate modifier.
All special abilities from the Multi-Mission Science Vessel consoles, including the set bonus, are mutually exclusive and only one can be active at a time.
Keep sensors locked on www.startrekonline.com for news on when they’ll be available for purchase. We'll see you in-game!
Al "CaptainGeko" Rivera
Lead Designer
Star Trek Online
NOTE: You must have enough Ship Slots to commission the new ships. If you do not have enough space, you can purchase additional slots from the C-Store or keep the ships in your bank until you do have space.
NOTE: The above stats for all ships are subject to change.