STO Guest Blog: Multi-Mission Science Vessels

Next, we took a close look at its technology. First and foremost, it had Slipstream Drive. That’s not uncommon in Star Trek Online, so we wanted to make sure the Vesta’s Slipstream was special. Next, it had several key pieces of technology that we wanted to put in the player's hands: a Multidimensional Wave-Function Analysis Module, a Quantum Field Focus Controller, a Chroniton Integrator, and a Sympathetic Fermion Transceiver. The Multidimensional Wave-Function Analysis Module could be used to create a Multidimensional Graviton Shield to protect the ship from the powerful gravimetric forces of a wormhole’s event horizon. There was some definite game potential in that. The Quantum Field Focus Controller was key in the Vesta’s Slipstream Drive, but could also focus power to the main deflector to fire a massive, sustained phaser beam or a powerful shield bubble – the later could even crush a ship. That one practically designed itself. The Chroniton Integrator could take sensor readings several seconds into the future, a key piece of technology for maintaining the ship’s Slipstream Drive. That would become the key to designing a better Slipstream Drive for the Vesta.

Then there was the Sympathetic Fermion Transceiver. Not much was said about this piece of technology except it “impressed” Geordi La Forge in more ways than one. For those who have read the novels, you know what I am taking about. So this last piece of technology seemed important, but there was not much to go on other than the name. Fermions are subatomic particles. Sympathetic, in physics terms, refers to a body vibrating or resonating as a result of similar vibrations from another body. And a transceiver is simply a transmitter and receiver. That was going to be a challenge to design and try to remain true to both the novels and the game.

So that’s where we started. We soon realized there was just too much to put in one ship. So, like the Odyssey Class, we made three: the Multi-Mission Surveillance Explorer: Vesta Class (a science model), Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Explorer: Aventine Class (a tactical model); and the Multi-Mission Strategic Explorer: Rademaker Class (an engineering model). Each ship in this line has a slightly different console slot configuration, a different power level bonus, and a unique costume. Each also has one unique Console Module item that can only be used on these three ships. The three consoles are part of a set and provide a two and three-piece set bonus when equipped on the same ship. The costumes are unique to each ship, but if you own more than one, you will unlock the appropriate costume parts to use on the others that you own.

So, in the end, we believe we truly represented the Vesta as it was intended. Fans of the novel series will recognize a lot of attention to detail in its design and fans of Star Trek Online will appreciate its capabilities. Now for the details you’ve been waiting for:

Multi-Mission Science Vessels:

The most technologically advanced line of starships in the fleet, the Multi-Mission Science Vessels come with a myriad of new technologies. Originally designed as a testbed ship for the experimental Quantum Slipstream Drive, Vesta type ships have been successful in combats against the Borg. One of the initial Vesta class ships, the U.S.S. Aventine, is commanded by Captain Ezri Dax.

Multi-Mission Science Vessels come standard with a Mark XII Auxiliary Dual Heavy Phaser Cannon. This cannon is designed to utilize Auxiliary power instead of Weapon power. The vessels also feature Sensor Analysis, Subsystem Targeting, a hangar bay stocked with a wing of Danube Runabouts hangar pets (other carrier pets may also be slotted), and is the only Science Vessel that can equip dual or dual heavy cannons. They also feature Universal Lieutenant Commander and Universal Ensign Bridge Officer Stations that can by operated by any Bridge Officer class.

Base Stats (for all Multi-Mission Science Vessels):