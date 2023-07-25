STO Guest Blog: Legacy Of Romulus Expansion Launches

Perfect World Entertainment Inc. and Cryptic Studios are proud to announce that the first expansion for the award-winning, free-to-play MMORPG Star Trek Online is now live and free-to-play. In Legacy of Romulus, fans may, for the first time ever, play as a Romulan or Reman through new story-driven mission arcs written exclusively from the Romulan Republic’s point of view. Denise Crosby returns to reprise her role as Empress Sela in a story arc that sees players diving deeper into the intrigue surrounding the destruction of Romulus. Along with the new story content and the introduction of new Romulan ships and enemies, the Klingon faction has also been updated with full level 1-50 progression.
"Legacy of Romulus is the first Star Trek Online expansion and we are pleased to be able to offer players and fans alike a chance to play as a member of the Romulan Republic during this crucial time," said Daniel Stahl, Executive Producer, Cryptic Studios. "It’s an exciting time in Star Trek Online and with Romulus and Remus gone, players need to rise up and revolt against the oppressive Tal Shiar regime."
With the launch of Legacy of Romulus, players can still purchase the new Legacy and Starter Packs at the official website. Click HERE for details.
To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, and for more information about the Legacy of Romulus expansion or the Legacy Packs, please visit the official website at: www.startrekonline.com.