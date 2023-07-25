STO Guest Blog: Legacy Of Romulus Expansion Launches

Perfect World Entertainment Inc. and Cryptic Studios are proud to announce that the first expansion for the award-winning, free-to-play MMORPG Star Trek Online is now live and free-to-play. In Legacy of Romulus, fans may, for the first time ever, play as a Romulan or Reman through new story-driven mission arcs written exclusively from the Romulan Republic’s point of view. Denise Crosby returns to reprise her role as Empress Sela in a story arc that sees players diving deeper into the intrigue surrounding the destruction of Romulus. Along with the new story content and the introduction of new Romulan ships and enemies, the Klingon faction has also been updated with full level 1-50 progression.