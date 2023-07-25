STO Guest Blog: Legacy of Romulus

Greetings,Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios are pleased to unveil the next chapter of Star Trek Online: Legacy of Romulus. This will be the largest Star Trek Online expansion since launch and will feature the Romulans as a playable faction for the first time ever. In addition to the new Romulan Republic faction, players will have a chance to take command of mighty Warbird Class starships. Denise Crosby also returns to reprise her role as Empress Sela for die-hard Trekkies along with much, much more in Legacy of Romulus. Check out the official website at www.legacyofromulus.com for full expansion details.