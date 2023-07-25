Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 21, 2013

    STO Guest Blog: Legacy of Romulus

    By Star Trek Online

    Greetings,Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios are pleased to unveil the next chapter of Star Trek Online: Legacy of Romulus. This will be the largest Star Trek Online expansion since launch and will feature the Romulans as a playable faction for the first time ever. In addition to the new Romulan Republic faction, players will have a chance to take command of mighty Warbird Class starships. Denise Crosby also returns to reprise her role as Empress Sela for die-hard Trekkies along with much, much more in Legacy of Romulus.  Check out the official website at www.legacyofromulus.com for full expansion details.

    With the Legacy of Romulus expansion, players will be thrown into the destruction aftermath of Romulus and Remus. Faced against an oppressive Tal Shiar regime, it will be up to players to rise up and spark a liberation movement. Fight for your freedom. Fight for your people. Fight for the Legacy of Romulus.

    Star Trek Online

