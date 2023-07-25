STO Guest Blog: Heavy Escort Carrier -- Armitage Class

We are very proud to present to you, the Tier 5 Federation Heavy Escort Carrier: Armitage Class.

To honor Jaeger’s original design, the Heavy Escort Carrier comes with a single hangar bay, which includes a wing of Peregrine Fighters. Other hangar ships can be equipped if desired, too. Like the Heavy Escort Refit, the Heavy Escort Carrier comes with a Point Defense system. But, again, keeping true to Jaeger’s original design, this mod is a Photon Torpedo Point Defense System. This Console Mod fires a massive photon torpedo barrage at multiple targets in all directions.

Here are some details on the Heavy Escort Carrier stats:

Minimum Rank: Vice Admiral

Hull Strength: 36,000

Shield Modifier: 0.9

Crew: 200

Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 Aft

Device Slots: 2

Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Ensign Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science

Console Modifications: 4 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 2 Science

Base Turn Rate: 15 degrees per second

Impulse Modifier: 0.2

+15 Power to Weapons

Can Load Cannons

Photon Torpedo Point Defense System

1 Hangar Bay with 1 wing of Peregrine Fighters

The Heavy Escort Carrier: Armitage Class is absolutely stunning, and we can’t wait for you to be able to fly it. It will be available in the C-Store for 2,000 CP following server maintenance this Thursday, June 14th. Also, for those unfamiliar with how to command a carrier, click HERE.

Al “CaptainGeko” Rivera

Lead Designer

Star Trek Online