STO Guest Blog: Heavy Escort Carrier -- Armitage Class

Star Trek Online lead designer Al “CaptainGeko” Rivera reveals details about the new Heavy Escort Carrier in this entry of the STO Season 6 News Dev Blog series.
It was only a matter of time before a Tier 5 version of the Akira was to be made available. The fans wanted it, and we wanted it. However, the Thunderchild would be hard to top. The look of the ship was the subject of much debate here at Cryptic. Should it look more like an Akira or a Thunderchild? What would a modern Tier 5 Akira look like? We eventually decided on an evolution of the Thunderchild, but made it look bigger, tougher and even more aggressive. But, we also know many fans would still just want a pure Akira, so we decided that the Tier 5 variant should come with the traditional Akira costume option, as well as the Oslo and Zephyr. The Thunderchild costume is also supported if the player owns the Thunderchild ship.
We are very proud to present to you, the Tier 5 Federation Heavy Escort Carrier: Armitage Class.
To honor Jaeger’s original design, the Heavy Escort Carrier comes with a single hangar bay, which includes a wing of Peregrine Fighters. Other hangar ships can be equipped if desired, too. Like the Heavy Escort Refit, the Heavy Escort Carrier comes with a Point Defense system. But, again, keeping true to Jaeger’s original design, this mod is a Photon Torpedo Point Defense System. This Console Mod fires a massive photon torpedo barrage at multiple targets in all directions.
Here are some details on the Heavy Escort Carrier stats:
Minimum Rank: Vice Admiral
Hull Strength: 36,000
Shield Modifier: 0.9
Crew: 200
Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 Aft
Device Slots: 2
Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Ensign Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science
Console Modifications: 4 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 2 Science
Base Turn Rate: 15 degrees per second
Impulse Modifier: 0.2
+15 Power to Weapons
Can Load Cannons
Photon Torpedo Point Defense System
1 Hangar Bay with 1 wing of Peregrine Fighters
The Heavy Escort Carrier: Armitage Class is absolutely stunning, and we can’t wait for you to be able to fly it. It will be available in the C-Store for 2,000 CP following server maintenance this Thursday, June 14th. Also, for those unfamiliar with how to command a carrier, click HERE.
Al “CaptainGeko” Rivera
Lead Designer
Star Trek Online