Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard

    Published Jun 13, 2012

    STO Guest Blog: Heavy Escort Carrier -- Armitage Class

    STO Guest Blog: Heavy Escort Carrier -- Armitage Class

    By Al “CaptainGeko” Rivera

    Star Trek Online lead designer Al “CaptainGeko” Rivera reveals details about the new Heavy Escort Carrier in this entry of the STO Season 6 News Dev Blog series.

    Star Trek
    Star Trek Online

    It was only a matter of time before a Tier 5 version of the Akira was to be made available. The fans wanted it, and we wanted it. However, the Thunderchild would be hard to top. The look of the ship was the subject of much debate here at Cryptic. Should it look more like an Akira or a Thunderchild? What would a modern Tier 5 Akira look like? We eventually decided on an evolution of the Thunderchild, but made it look bigger, tougher and even more aggressive. But, we also know many fans would still just want a pure Akira, so we decided that the Tier 5 variant should come with the traditional Akira costume option, as well as the Oslo and Zephyr. The Thunderchild costume is also supported if the player owns the Thunderchild ship.

    We are very proud to present to you, the Tier 5 Federation Heavy Escort Carrier: Armitage Class.

    To honor Jaeger’s original design, the Heavy Escort Carrier comes with a single hangar bay, which includes a wing of Peregrine Fighters. Other hangar ships can be equipped if desired, too. Like the Heavy Escort Refit, the Heavy Escort Carrier comes with a Point Defense system. But, again, keeping true to Jaeger’s original design, this mod is a Photon Torpedo Point Defense System. This Console Mod fires a massive photon torpedo barrage at multiple targets in all directions.

    Here are some details on the Heavy Escort Carrier stats:

    Minimum Rank: Vice Admiral

    Hull Strength: 36,000

    Shield Modifier: 0.9

    Crew: 200

    Weapons: 4 Fore, 3 Aft

    Device Slots: 2

    Bridge Officer Stations: 1 Ensign Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Tactical, 1 Commander Tactical, 1 Lieutenant Commander Engineering, 1 Lieutenant Science

    Console Modifications: 4 Tactical, 3 Engineering, 2 Science

    Base Turn Rate: 15 degrees per second

    Impulse Modifier: 0.2

    +15 Power to Weapons

    Can Load Cannons

    Photon Torpedo Point Defense System

    1 Hangar Bay with 1 wing of Peregrine Fighters

    The Heavy Escort Carrier: Armitage Class is absolutely stunning, and we can’t wait for you to be able to fly it. It will be available in the C-Store for 2,000 CP following server maintenance this Thursday, June 14th. Also, for those unfamiliar with how to command a carrier, click HERE.

    Al “CaptainGeko” Rivera

    Lead Designer

    Star Trek Online

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top