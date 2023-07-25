STO Guest Blog -- Fleet System Expansion: Dilithium Mine Outpost

Progression

The Dilithium Mine can be compared to the Embassy for effort and resources required to progress through it. Also like the Embassy holding, it has one main track and two sub-tracks.Dilithium Mine (Main Track)Progressing through the main track of the Dilithium Mine will reward the fleet with expanded environments, discounts on dilithium costs, daily dilithium mining missions and other amenities. This track gains experience via completion of upgrading your Trade and Development sub-tracks. Some of the reward highlights for the Dilithium Track are:• Three tiers of discounts on fleet project dilithium input costs• Construction projects that unlock discounts on most dilithium stores for all fleet members• Daily dilithium mining missions• Daily mission to refine additional Dilithium Ore beyond your capTrade (Sub-Track)Upgrading the Trade track will grant fleet project item input discounts and access to advanced engineering consoles. The rewards found in this sub-track are:• Three tiers of discounts on fleet project item input costs• Three tiers of fleet advanced engineering consoles• Reduced recharge time on the Call Trade Freighter power (Azura II, Vov’wl, Suliban Cell)Development (Sub-Track)Progressing through the development sub-track will grant fleet mark discounts on fleet projects, access to special duty officers and duty officer assignments, as well as fleet warp cores. The specific rewards found in this sub-track are:• Three tiers of discounts on fleet mark fleet project input costs• Advanced Fleet Warp Cores Mk XII• Advanced Fleet Singularity Warp Cores Mk XII• Elite Fleet Warp Cores Mk XII• Elite Fleet Singularity Warp Cores MK XII• Miner Duty Officers• Mining Duty Officer AssignmentsQ&AHow did fleets gain rights to build this outpost in the Vlugta asteroid field?