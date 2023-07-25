STO Guest Blog: Featured Project Rerun

STARBASE FEATURED PROJECTS#1 - Room with a View: Completing this project will remove the blast shutters from the Starbase interior, allowing you to see out into space.#2 - Interior Designer: Completing this project will add plants, consoles, weapons and panels to Federation Starbases. Statues and a special symbol will be made available for Klingons.#3 - Tribbles and Targs: Completing this project will add tribbles to Federation Starbases. Targs and targ beds will be made available for Klingons.#4 - All Work and Some Play: Completing this project will add enhancements to the lounge area of Federation Starbases. The Operations area will be improved for Klingons.#5 - History and Movement: Completing this project will add panels depicting the history of the Enterprise to Federation Starbases. Banners and transporter bay upgrades will be made available for Klingons.#6 - High Security: Completing this project will add guards to Federation Starbases. Elite warriors will be made available for Klingons. #7 - Where Decisions Are Made: Completing this project will add enhancements to the conference room of Federation Starbases. The fireplace section of the bar will be improved for Klingons.#8 - For Relaxation: Completing this project will add a wall-length fish tank to Federation Starbases. Blood wine, table improvements and hunting trophies will be made available for Klingons.#9 - Welcome Guests: Completing this project will add Morn and latinum traders to Federation Starbases. Morn and dancing girls will be made available for Klingons.#10 - First One, Then the Other: Completing this project will add enhancements to the lounge area of Federation Starbases by adding a dance floor and DJ. The conference room will be improved for Klingons.#11 - Works of Art:

Completing this project will add mannequins displaying historical uniforms to Federation Starbases. Weapon trophies, a floor logo and wall mural will be made available for Klingons.EMBASSY FEATURED PROJECTS#1 - Nanov, Nanov: Completing this project will add enhancements to your Fleet Embassy on New Romulus. A nanov vivarium will open up in the Research and Development section of your embassy, along with some infant nanov.#2 - Belongs in a Museum: Completing this project will add enhancements to your Fleet Embassy on New Romulus. Artifacts found throughout New Romulus will be put on display in the main lobby of your embassy, as well as a monument to the Sword of the Raptor Star.