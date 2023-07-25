STO Guest Blog: Featured Episodes Rerun

From now until around 10AM PST on January 14th, 2013, the Feature Episodes are once again offering their special, unique rewards* for completion! Don't miss your chance to (re)play the Feature Episodes and earn limited-time rewards.Check out our Feature Episode Guide to learn more about this special content.Spectres (The Devidians)• Special Reward: Ophidian Cane*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 11 (Fed) 25 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your minimap) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation Officers, use the Klingon War tab, and for Klingon Officers, use the Federation War tab.

• Episodes in this series: Skirmish, Spin the Wheel, What Lies Beneath, Everything Old is New, and Night of the Comet

Cloaked Intentions (The Romulans and Remans)• Special Reward: Reman Bridge Officer*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 34 (Fed) 36 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your minimap) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation and Klingon Officers, use the Romulan Mystery tab.

• Episodes in this series: The Vault, Mine Enemy, Frozen, Coliseum, Cutting the Cord, and Darkness Before the Dawn

May 23: The 2800 (The Dominion)• Special Reward: Shard of Possibilities*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 45 (Fed) 41 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your minimap) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation Officers, use the Cardassian Struggle tab and for Klingon Officers, use the Dominion Domination tab.

• Episodes in this series: Second Wave, Of Bajor, Operation Gamma, Facility 4028, and Boldly They Rode

Cold War (The Breen)• Special Reward: Breen Bridge Officer*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 48 (Fed) 46 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your minimap) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation and Klingon Officers, use the Breen Invasion tab.

• Episodes in this series: Cold Call, Out in the Cold, Cold Comfort, Cold Case and Cold Storage*The limited-time rewards are unique and each character may only have one of each of them.

This is a great opportunity for you to earn the limited-time, unique rewards for your characters that did not have a chance to get them yet. For players whose characters already have all the rewards, you will still want to re-play each of the series -- players will be able to find a hidden accolade in each mission that rewards one (1) Lobi Crystal for completion of each accolade. As accolades can only be earned once per character, if you’ve already earned the accolade for a particular Feature Episode during this or a previous rerun, you would not be able to complete the accolade again.As always, thank you for your continued support. We'll see you in-game!