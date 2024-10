Star Trek: The Next Generation star Denise Crosby returns to Star Trek Online with the launch of Legacy of Romulus to reprise her role as Sela. Players will dive deep into the mysteries of the Romulan Star Empire, playing a game for the ultimate stakes as they immerse themselves in intrigue at the highest levels of power.The daughter of a Romulan admiral and Starfleet officer Tasha Yar, Sela has always been a polarizing figure.