    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Mar 1, 2013

    STO Guest Blog: Embassy Featured Project

    By Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff

    Our next special feature is, "Enhanced Intelligence." As more progress is being made on New Romulus, new technology is being installed in embassies to increase intelligence capabilities. Holographic systems and new HUD displays provide the Federation and Klingon Defense Force the advantages they need to combat threats posed to those who are working on rebuilding the new capital.

    Completing this project will add enhancements to your Fleet Embassy on New Romulus. Display screens and a holographic system readout will be added to Ops. This special project is running now until around 10AM PST on March 14, 2013.

    Keep checking back to see what’s next on the special project list! We hope you are enjoying Season 7: New Romulus, and we’ll see you in-game!

    Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff

    Lead Content Designer

    Star Trek Online

