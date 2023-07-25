STO Guest Blog: Designing The Regent Class

When I was tasked with the creation of the refit version of the Sovereign, I knew I had to draw from other 2409 ships seen in STO. The standards were set pretty high, seeing the Venture class refit of the Galaxy, the Thunderchild and Armitage refit of the Akira, among others. All of these ships had something in common, namely, selling the idea that they are an advanced version of their original counterpart, while keeping true to the basic design features. The Sovereign is already a gorgeous ship, so I knew it would not be an easy task to make it even cooler.
In the end, keeping familiar elements from other ships, and merging them together into one glorious vessel, results in the Regent. While the Sovereign will always have a special place in my heart, I'm very happy with the end result of the Regent. I feel that it will perform quite well as Starfleet's primary assault cruiser.
Keep subspace frequencies open as more details about the Regent Class will be revealed next week, including its release date. I can’t wait for you all to fly it in-game, and I hope everyone is enjoying Season 6: Under Siege!
Ian “JamJamz” RichardsShip ArtistStar Trek Online