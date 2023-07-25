STO Guest Blog: Designing The Regent Class

In the end, keeping familiar elements from other ships, and merging them together into one glorious vessel, results in the Regent. While the Sovereign will always have a special place in my heart, I'm very happy with the end result of the Regent. I feel that it will perform quite well as Starfleet's primary assault cruiser.

Keep subspace frequencies open as more details about the Regent Class will be revealed next week, including its release date. I can’t wait for you all to fly it in-game, and I hope everyone is enjoying Season 6: Under Siege!

Ian “JamJamz” RichardsShip ArtistStar Trek Online