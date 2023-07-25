Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 18, 2013

    STO Guest Blog: Audio Interview with Denise Crosby

    By Star Trek Online

    Denise Crosby is working on a top-secret special project for the folks at Star Trek Online. The former Star Trek: The Next Generation actress recently stopped by the Cryptic studios and sat down for an interview with Community Manager Brandon Felczer, who asked her some questions of his own, but mostly ones submitted by Star Trek Online players.

    So, click HERE to listen to the interview. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details – when they can be revealed – about Crosby’s special project for Star Trek Online.

