STO Guest Blog: An Empire Divided

After the tragedy of the Hobus supernova and resulting destruction of their homeworlds, the Romulan and Reman populations were separated into three primary groups.First, there is the militant and ruthless Tal Shiar, led by Empress Sela. The Tal Shiar still abide by the old ways, keeping Remans in their role as workers and second-class citizens. As proven by recent and repeated attacks, the Tal Shiar seek to bring the old Romulan power back to the galaxy by any means necessary. They seek to rule and control through fear and oppression. They are willing to harvest and implement Borg technology. But most dangerous of all, they have enlisted the services of dark and mysterious forces; ancient enemies of the galaxy they believe they can control.