STO Feature Episodes To Re-Run Throughout May

Star Trek Online, for the entire month of May, will each week rotate the Feature Episode Series, once again offering their special, unique rewards* for completion! Don't miss your chance to (re)play the Feature Episodes and earn limited-time rewards. Read more to learn about which series will be featured each week.

Check out our Feature Episode Guide to learn more about this special content.

May 3 - May 9: Spectres (The Devidians)

• Special Reward: Ophidian Cane*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 11 (Fed) 25 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation Officers, use the Klingon War tab, and for Klingon Officers, use the Federation War tab.

• Episodes in this series: Skirmish, Spin the Wheel, What Lies Beneath, Everything Old is New, and Night of the Comet

May 10 - May 16: Cloaked Intentions (The Romulans and Remans)

• Special Reward: Reman Bridge Officer*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 34 (Fed) 36 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation and Klingon Officers, use the Romulan Mystery tab.

• Episodes in this series: The Vault, Mine Enemy, Frozen, Coliseum, Cutting the Cord, and Darkness Before the Dawn

May 17 - May 23: The 2800 (The Dominion)

• Special Reward: Shard of Possibilities*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 45 (Fed) 41 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation Officers, use the Cardassian Struggle tab and for Klingon Officers, use the Dominion Domination tab.

• Episodes in this series: Second Wave, Of Bajor, Operation Gamma, Facility 4028, and Boldly They Rode

May 24 - May 30: Cold War (The Breen)

• Special Reward: Breen Bridge Officer*

• Minimum level required to accept missions: 48 (Fed) 46 (KDF)

• How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation and Klingon Officers, use the Breen Invasion tab.

• Episodes in this series: Cold Call, Out in the Cold, Cold Comfort, Cold Case and Cold Storage

*The limited-time rewards are unique and your character may only have one of each of them.

This is a great opportunity for you to get the limited-time, unique rewards for your characters that did not have a chance to earn them yet. For players whose characters already have all the rewards, you will still want to re-play each of the series -- all players will be able to find hidden, surprise rewards that have been added to each episode.

As always, thank you for your continued support. We'll see you in-game!

