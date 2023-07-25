Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published May 3, 2012

    STO Feature Episodes To Re-Run Throughout May

    By Star Trek Online

    Star Trek Online, for the entire month of May, will each week rotate the Feature Episode Series, once again offering their special, unique rewards* for completion! Don't miss your chance to (re)play the Feature Episodes and earn limited-time rewards. Read more to learn about which series will be featured each week.

    Check out our Feature Episode Guide to learn more about this special content.

    May 3 - May 9: Spectres (The Devidians)

    • Special Reward: Ophidian Cane*

    • Minimum level required to accept missions: 11 (Fed) 25 (KDF)

    • How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation Officers, use the Klingon War tab, and for Klingon Officers, use the Federation War tab.

    • Episodes in this series: Skirmish, Spin the Wheel, What Lies Beneath, Everything Old is New, and Night of the Comet

    May 10 - May 16: Cloaked Intentions (The Romulans and Remans)

    • Special Reward: Reman Bridge Officer*

    • Minimum level required to accept missions: 34 (Fed) 36 (KDF)

    • How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation and Klingon Officers, use the Romulan Mystery tab.

    • Episodes in this series: The Vault, Mine Enemy, Frozen, Coliseum, Cutting the Cord, and Darkness Before the Dawn

    May 17 - May 23: The 2800 (The Dominion)

    • Special Reward: Shard of Possibilities*

    • Minimum level required to accept missions: 45 (Fed) 41 (KDF)

    • How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation Officers, use the Cardassian Struggle tab and for Klingon Officers, use the Dominion Domination tab.

    • Episodes in this series: Second Wave, Of Bajor, Operation Gamma, Facility 4028, and Boldly They Rode

    May 24 - May 30: Cold War (The Breen)

    • Special Reward: Breen Bridge Officer*

    • Minimum level required to accept missions: 48 (Fed) 46 (KDF)

    • How to Play: Use your Mission Journal (Press J or click the Hail button next to your mini-map) to hail and transwarp to the different episodes; for Federation and Klingon Officers, use the Breen Invasion tab.

    • Episodes in this series: Cold Call, Out in the Cold, Cold Comfort, Cold Case and Cold Storage

    *The limited-time rewards are unique and your character may only have one of each of them.

    This is a great opportunity for you to get the limited-time, unique rewards for your characters that did not have a chance to earn them yet. For players whose characters already have all the rewards, you will still want to re-play each of the series -- all players will be able to find hidden, surprise rewards that have been added to each episode.

    As always, thank you for your continued support. We'll see you in-game!

    Click HERE to visit Star Trek Online and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for upcoming Star Trek Online blog features.

