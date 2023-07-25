Catching Up with Jennifer Gatti, 'Trek''s Ba'el and Libby

StarTrek.com: How ready are you to meet the fans at Star Trek Las Vegas, and what stands out most about your previous Trek convention appearances?

Jennifer Gatti: I’m really excited about Star Trek Las Vegas. It’ll be my first big convention. Last summer, I was a guest at the Vul-Con convention in Alberta, Canada and that was the first time I was ever invited to a convention. The fans were amazing – so kind and enthusiastic – and it was a blast to hang out with them. Las Vegas will be a whole new experience for me because of the size of the convention, but I’m looking forward to meeting some of my favorite actors, as well as all of the fans.

How familiar were you with Star Trek before guest-starring on TNG and Voyager?

JG: I’m a big fan of the original Star Trek series, and I was a faithful viewer of TNG before playing Ba’el. When I booked the role, my Dad was so excited because he loved TNG and Picard was his absolute favorite character. I got to meet Patrick Stewart briefly while on set, and it was so thrilling to be a part of that show.

Go back in time to TNG. What was your audition like for Ba'el?

JG: There were three or four callbacks before I booked the role. Everybody wanted to be on TNG, and the producers were very thorough with the auditioning process and making sure they got what they wanted. I felt pretty good through most of that process that I was going to get the part. Sometimes you just know that you’re right for a part, and all you have to do is not blow the audition.

She was part Klingon, part Romulan and 100 percent in love with Worf. What do you recall of trying to get into character?

JG: So, the story was a very human story dealing with bigotry, acceptance, and cultural differences between people – or in this case, Klingon and Romulan. The script was great in helping me find the inner life of Ba’el, but I really needed the makeup and the costume to help me discover Ba’el’s physical being.

How long did the makeup process take, and can you talk a bit more about helpful it was to you in breathing life into Ba'el?

JG: Once everything was made, the makeup process took two hours to put on, and about 90 minutes to take off. The makeup, the hair, the teeth, and the costume were what ultimately helped me fully flesh out Ba’el. It was a two-week process getting everything made. I had a cast mold made of my head and face, a wig was created, I had a molding of my teeth, and several costume fittings to complete Ba’el. During that time I was able to really discover Ba’el’s physicality. The makeup and the costumes forced my body to move in certain ways that were not like my natural body movements. So, Ba’el stands straighter than I do, for example. And what I discovered was that even though she was peaceful and kind, her body had a warrior strength that she does not discover until Worf comes along and teaches the Klingon ways.