Published Aug 5, 2018
STLV 2018's Last Day... in Photos
Star Trek Las Vegas – in addition to the wall-to-wall Discovery action -- offered tons of other great things to see, hear and experience on the event’s final day. StarTrek.com had our cameras ready to roll, and is pleased to share the following photo highlights:
The Perfect Bride herself, Famke Janssen, made her STLV debut.
Jordan Hoffman hosted the final One Trek Mind Live session of the weekend and led the assembled fans in selecting the Top 10 Mirror Characters. Number one was… Emperor Georgiou.
LeVar Burton, Robert Duncan McNeill and Rene Auberjonois joined moderator Ian Spelling for a conversation about how each of them made the leap from actor to director during their time on Trek.
Discovery actors Sara Mitich, Sam Vartholomeos, Oyin Oladejo and Emily Coutts joined fans for a fun-filled game of Celebrity Trek Trivia.
Did you know that the phrase “Spock’s Brain” was uttered 37 times in the episode of the same name? Well, it was.
George Takei shared memories from his youth and career, including a sweet anecdote about Leonard Nimoy fighting for him and Nichelle Nichols when they were about to not be included in a Trek project.
Cast and crew from Deep Space Nine celebrated arguably the show’s finest hour, “Far Beyond the Stars,” with a screening and mega-panel chat. On the panel: Ira Steven Behr, Nana Visitor, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Terry Farrell, Marc Alaimo, JG Hertzler, Aron Eisenberg, Cirroc Lofton, Jeffrey Combs, Marc Zicree.
And, of course, there was plenty of inventive cosplay.
