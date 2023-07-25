Still Wed To "Bride of Chaotica"

Come on, you cracked up when Janeway practically threatens Neelix to fetch her coffee, and not just coffee, but coffee black? And, when she sips it, her reaction is priceless.

Inside joke lovers surely smiled when Harry commented on how familiar the Planet X set seemed to him. That, of course, was a reference to the franchise's many recycled locations and also the infamous Planet Hell stage at Paramount, which all the shows utilized to create their assorted alien worlds, often too obviously.