STID To Open Early in UK, Germany & Australia

If you’re just itching to find out before anyone else who John Harrison really is or isn’t, you might want to beam out to the United Kingdom, Australia or Germany. That’s because Star Trek into Darkness will open in those three countries a week before the Star Trek (2009) sequel is released in the U.S.; it’s due to open here on May 17 in general release and on May 15 in IMAX theaters.

Your transporter not working? Better book your plane tickets now!