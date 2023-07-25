STID Prequel Countdown To Darkness Available Now As A Graphic Novel

If you’ve in the U.K. and have not had the chance to check out Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness, the multi-part comic-book prequel to Star Trek Into Darkness, now’s the time. Titan Books has compiled the four Countdown to Darkness adventures – written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, featuring art by David Messina and a John Harrison photo cover -- into a comprehensive Countdown to Darkness graphic novel that’s available right this minute. It's great reading, either before or after you see Star Trek Into Darkness in a theater.