    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 13, 2013

    STID Prequel Countdown To Darkness Available Now As A Graphic Novel

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you’ve in the U.K. and have not had the chance to check out Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness, the multi-part comic-book prequel to Star Trek Into Darkness, now’s the time. Titan Books has compiled the four Countdown to Darkness adventures – written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, featuring art by David Messina and a John Harrison photo cover -- into a comprehensive Countdown to Darkness graphic novel that’s available right this minute. It's great reading, either before or after you see Star Trek Into Darkness in a theater.

    Countdown to Darkness runs 104 pages and costs 9.99 British pounds. Click HERE to purchase it. And if you're in the U.S., you can buy it from the Star Trek Shop by clicking HERE.

