STID Opens Huge In Australia, Mexico, Germany & The U.K.

Star Trek Into Darkness is off to a high-flying start in the international market, a development that could forever alter the perception that Star Trek is solely a U.S. phenomenon. The film grossed $31.7 million in just seven overseas markets this past weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, putting it more than 70% ahead of the comparable results generated by Star Trek (2009). Paramount Pictures, Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams and much of his cast worked hard to ensure a strong international launch, as they posed at photocalls, met the press and walked the red carpet at premieres in Germany, Australia, England, Russia and Mexico in advance of the film opening in those markets. In fact, the weekend grosses in Australia ($5.5 million), Germany ($7.6 million) and the U.K. ($13.3 million) were a combined 56% higher than those of Star Trek (2009), while the Star Trek Into Darkness numbers in Mexico ($3 million) outpaced those of Star Trek (2009) by a whopping 250%.