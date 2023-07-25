Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 12, 2013

    STID Opens Huge In Australia, Mexico, Germany & The U.K.

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Into Darkness is off to a high-flying start in the international market, a development that could forever alter the perception that Star Trek is solely a U.S. phenomenon. The film grossed $31.7 million in just seven overseas markets this past weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, putting it more than 70% ahead of the comparable results generated by Star Trek (2009). Paramount Pictures, Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams and much of his cast worked hard to ensure a strong international launch, as they posed at photocalls, met the press and walked the red carpet at premieres in Germany, Australia, England, Russia and Mexico in advance of the film opening in those markets. In fact, the weekend grosses in Australia ($5.5 million), Germany ($7.6 million) and the U.K. ($13.3 million) were a combined 56% higher than those of Star Trek (2009), while the Star Trek Into Darkness numbers in Mexico ($3 million) outpaced those of Star Trek (2009) by a whopping 250%.

    Star Trek Into Darkness will open in Russia and China, among many other countries, on May 16. It will also, as announced last week, open on May 16 in the United States, with a May 15 bow in IMAX 3D theaters.

