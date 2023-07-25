Stewart & McKellen One Last Time in No Man's Land

"No Man’s Land was a show I saw in its first production, 1975, in the West End of London with Sir John Gielgud and Sir Ralph Richardson," Stewart told StarTrek.com in 2014, in the midst of its Broadway production. "In fact, I saw it three times in one week because I’d never seen or heard such a remarkable play. It was a play of such glorious poetry and great comedy, with a mystery at the heart of it that was quite difficult to resolve. Also, it had four amazing performances by the four actors who starred in the show. I determined that one day I would be in this play. One day. Well, it took 35 years to come around. Initially, I’d always imagined I’d play the part of Spooner, because that’s the showier role. But when I got to know Ian McKellen really well when we were doing Godot in the U.K., it increasingly became clear to me that that role was written for him."

