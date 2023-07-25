Stewart Accepts Shimerman's Shakespeare Insult Challenge

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine veteran Armin Shimerman is seeking to raise funds for a new home for his Antaeus Theatre Company. And he's receiving help from some very familiar friends -- including Patrick Stewart, Linda Park, Harry Groener and Brent Spiner-- who have contributed videos in which they take on the Shakespeare Insult Challenge. Our favorite is Stewart, who implores people to help, lest they be considered "an ingrate and cankered louse." The Bard would be proud.

The Antaeus Theater Company is an actors' classical theater ensemble, and the funds raised via their Kickstarter campaign will help the group expand its space in Glendale, California. Go to www.playon.info for additional details.