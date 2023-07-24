Stellar Star Trek Gifts to Add to Your Holiday Cart

Who doesn't love receiving a gift? Whether it's big or small, homemade or store bought, there is no denying that the perfect gift from a beloved family member or friend is guaranteed to lift one's spirits and create all sorts of warm, fuzzy feelings that radiate from within!

Nothing gets us Trekkers more excited than a unique benefaction that speaks to our love of the final frontier! What sort of unique item would make the perfect gift for the Starfleet Captain in your life?

Here’s a list of eight truly awesome items that just may fit that bill. While they may not be as commonplace as a Blu-ray copy of Star Trek: First Contact, these matchless pieces of merchandise may be just enough to send the heart of your closest Cadet into overdrive!