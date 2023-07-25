Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 15, 2018

    StarTrek.com Vault: A TNG 79th Episode Gift

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest dip into the Star Trek Vault, is pleased to share a look at a Star Trek: The Next Generation cast and crew pin from the 1990-1991 season, presented by the TNG art department to those involved with the show. This particular pin was gifted to everyone following the completion of TNG’s 79th episode, which equaled the run of The Original Series.

    The pin in these photos is still in its original sleeve, unopened for more than 27 years. Also visible is a card from the TNG art department describing the occasion for the pin’s creation. Each card had a top half that was personalized to the pins’ recipients.

