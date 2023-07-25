StarTrek.com Giving Away Klingon Postcards At Comic-Com

Members of The House of Duras included Duras, Toral, Lursa and B'Etor, while members of the House of Martok included Martok, Worf, Sirella, Ezri Dax, Jadzia Dax and Worf's son, Alexander. The House of Kor counted among its members Kor and Rynar, while the House of Mogh included Mogh, Worf, Kurn and Alexander. Worf initially belonged to the House of Mogh, which was stripped of its honor, and later was accepted by the House of Martok.

